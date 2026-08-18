Woods Fire Containment Reaches 45% In Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA– The Woods Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest remains at 65 acres and is now 45% contained.

The fire, which was discovered last week following a lightning storm system, is burning in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness, about two miles northwest of Clarks Fork Campground and east of the Dardanelles. The incident has been downgraded from a Type 3 to a Type 4 incident after firefighters completed construction of a containment line around the fire. Officials also cited the stabilization of logistical needs associated with firefighting operations. No homes or structures have been threatened, and there have been no evacuation warnings associated with the fire.

Because of the fire’s remote location, the Stanislaus National Forest Pack Stock program has been assisting crews by using mules to transport supplies to the incident.