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Yosemite Seasonal Worker Indicted On Sexual Abuse Charges

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By Nic Peterson
Highway 120 Tioga Pass Yosemite entrance gate

Highway 120 Tioga Pass Yosemite entrance gate

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Fresno, CA– A federal grand jury has indicted a 36-year-old Jamaican citizen who was working as a seasonal chef in Yosemite National Park on two counts of sexual abuse involving a 19-year-old female co-worker, federal prosecutors said.

Danavon Caine was working in Yosemite on a seasonal H-2B visa when he allegedly sexually abused the woman during the late evening hours of July 17, according to court documents. The woman reported the alleged assault to a neighbor and a friend that night and contacted law enforcement the following day. Caine was arrested July 31 and has been ordered detained pending trial. The National Park Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Calvin Lee and Eric Catto are prosecuting Caine.

If convicted, Caine faces a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence would be determined by a judge after consideration of applicable laws and federal sentencing guidelines. The charges are allegations, and Caine is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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