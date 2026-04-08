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Fire In Mountain Ranch

By Tracey Petersen
Swiss Fire in Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County—PG&E live camera

Swiss Fire in Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County—PG&E live camera

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Mountain Ranch, CA—Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire named the Swiss Fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County along Swiss Ranch Road.

The flames broke out near the 6900 block of Swiss Ranch Road east of Miller Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Central Sierra Broadcasting that the blaze is 15 acres with a slow rate of spread. There is no word regarding whether any structures are threatened. We’ll pass along more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

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