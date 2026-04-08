Alvarado-Gil’s Fair Plan Related Bill Passes Committee Hurdle

Sacramento, CA — A bill authored by Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil related to reforms to the California Fair Plan passed with bipartisan support in the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee.

She says it is a targeted measure to align California’s wildfire mitigation investments with communities most impacted by the homeowner insurance crisis.

Alvarado-Gil states, “SB 1162 is simple, practical, and long overdue. It directs CAL FIRE and the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force to prioritize fuel reduction and vegetation management in wildland-urban interface (WUI) zones that have seen the largest spikes in FAIR Plan policies.”

Adding, “By focusing limited state resources where wildfire risk and insurance instability are hitting hardest, we can reduce future losses, encourage private insurers to return, and give families peace of mind.”

It was one of the fire prevention bills that Alvarado-Gil spoke about two weeks ago on Mother Lode Views.