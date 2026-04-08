District Three TC Supervisor Forum Tonight

Sonora, CA — The incumbent who is running for the District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors position will take part in a candidate forum that will air at 6 pm tonight (Wednesday) on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML

It will feature Anaiah Kirk.

Tim McCaffrey, the only other candidate running, was invited to take part but noted he is unavailable until after April 20. The invitations were sent on March 17 with the airing dates in early April. The candidates were offered a two-week window to do the joint recording. McCaffrey cited that he was unable to do it during that time frame due to his father’s recent passing, campaign commitments, and running his private business. He did offer to come in solo to record, but not together. However, the format had already been laid out with the specifics sent to both candidates.

District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and several other communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

It is the second radio forum airing this week. Tuesday night featured the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools candidates, incumbent Zack Abernathy and challenger Gabe Wingo, and it is archived here for playback anytime.

Thursday evening at 6 pm will feature all six candidates running for Tuolumne County Supervisor District Two.