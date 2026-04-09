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Caltrans Hosting Meeting About Next Phase Of Wagon Trail Project

By B.J. Hansen
Map of next phase of Wagon Trail Project

Map of next phase of Wagon Trail Project

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Angels Camp, CA — Plans for a meeting were announced late yesterday by Caltrans about the next phase of the Wagon Trail Realignment Project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

Caltrans is overseeing the effort, which includes a new alignment between Stallion Way and the Highway 4/49 junction in Angels Camp.

The meeting will be today (April 9), from 6-8 pm, at Bret Harte High School at 364 Murphys Grade Road.

Caltrans officials will be there to give a presentation and answer questions. They state that the goal of the project is to improve traffic mobility, boost safety, and reduce congestion.

The current schedule for the project states that design completion should be completed by June of 2027, and construction should start in 2028.

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