New Signage Up In Utica Park In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA – Those visiting the renovated Utica Park in Angels Camp will spot new signage throughout the park banning an activity.

No smoking signs have been put up recently through a joint effort from the Calaveras County Public Health’s Tobacco Prevention Program and the city. Together, they put up the signs seen in the image box. However, these signs banning lighting up have an added feature.

“All of these signs include information for anyone looking for resources related to quitting tobacco and nicotine products,” noted health officials, who stressed, “Let’s work together to keep Utica Park smoke-free. Keep an eye out for a fun sign with a weightlifting frog drawn by one of our team members!”

They also offered this assistance: text QUIT to 66819 for free help to kick the habit.