Foundation Sports Park Attracts Sports Related Businesses

Standard, CA — A new sign near the Foundation Sports Park is attracting community interest. The sign is for a restaurant that will be built, called “Box Factory.” The sign details Box Factory will be a gathering spot for food, local craft beer, and small-batch ice cream. In addition to the indoor dining, there will be outdoor seating, lawn games, and a golf simulator by Full Swing. Box Factory will be managed by the owners of Around the Horn Brewing, and feature Revive Coffee and ice cream from The Grove Mercantile, an ice cream shop and retail store in Groveland. Revive also recently opened a standalone spot off Striker Court near the Foundation Sports Complex.

Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) asking about the sign. Although it is not part of sports park, Youth Sports Foundation Board Member Brian Wahlbrink detailed Box Factory plans on opening this summer. Wahlbrink noted he knows business owners and contractors involved with several projects near the sports park and states, “It’s going to be an incredible fall with all of these things open.”

Wahlbrink provided details on several other businesses in the area who or planning to open, including Altitude, Aligned Athletics, and SOZO a sports recovery business.

He notes that Altitude, previously located in downtown Sonora next to the Red Church, has now moved to a 5,000 square foot space and is open.

Aligned Athletics, owned by Jason and Apryle Rivera, has plans for a new gymnastics, stunt, and parkour studio coming in May.

SOZO, the sports recovery business will be managed by Leeann Lupo with an opening this summer.

Hinting about the next phase of the YSF project, in addition to the existing soccer field and pickleball courts, Wahlkbrink says the Foundation will soon be announcing, in the next few weeks, additional information about more planned development for youth sports.

We reported in late August 2024 on the ribbon-cutting celebration for the new YSF soccer fields. Games have been taking place on the Foundation Sports Field while YSF has been raising additional money.

Founded in 1999, YSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of Tuolumne County residents through the improvement and enhancement of youth play spaces, facilities, and sport fields. More information about the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County can be found here.