San Andreas, CA – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public, emphasizing that we all play a part in safeguarding society’s most vulnerable members, which begins with paying attention.

Child abuse prevention is not something just handled by law enforcement or social services. Sheriff’s officials say that it starts with people paying attention, neighbors, teachers, friends, and family members who are willing to speak up when something doesn’t seem right. They assert, “Sometimes it’s a call, sometimes it’s a conversation, and sometimes it’s just being present in a kid’s life. Here in Calaveras County, we see firsthand how important early support and awareness can be. The small things, checking in, offering help, and making a report when needed, can make a lasting difference in a child’s life.”

Anyone who suspects a child may be in danger should not ignore it but report it by calling the sheriff’s dispatch at 209-754-6500 or 911 if it is an emergency. They advocate, “Reporting concerns could be the step that gets a child the help they need. Looking out for kids isn’t complicated, but it does take all of us.”