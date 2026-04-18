Mother Lode Senator Objects To Governor’s Final Warnings To Rural Cities

Sonora, CA – Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to stop attacking rural cities in the Central Valley over housing issues.

The state senator is blasting Newsom for what she calls “retaliatory threats” against cities in her District 4 that have failed to adopt a certified “housing element.” As we earlier reported here, it is a long-term plan that shows how a city will meet residents’ housing needs at all income levels.

In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom regarding threats of legal action against the cities of Patterson, Oakdale, and Turlock in Stanislaus County, Alvarado-Gil criticized, “Issuing bullyish ultimatums and leveraging media to publicly shame and slander Central Valley cities fails to acknowledge the financial disparities between rural California and the bloated resources allotted to urban centers.”

These cities recently received “final warnings” and notices of violation from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) regarding their 6th Cycle Housing Elements, giving them 30 days to respond. Alvarado-Gil says that the cycle covers the planning period from 2023 to 2031, explaining that jurisdictions must identify land for new housing, remove development barriers, and adopt programs to encourage construction. Failure to comply within 60 days results in a referral to the California Attorney General for a potential lawsuit.

Senator Alvarado-Gil argues the state’s heavy-handed approach ignores skyrocketing construction and labor costs, severe water and sewer shortages, excessive state fees, and CEQA delays. In the letter, she states, “These communities are vital to California’s agriculture and manufacturing economy, yet face unfunded mandates. Governor, it’s not too late to choose leadership over litigation. Choose to immediately withdraw these frivolous threats of litigation and step up for the people of California.”

Senator Alvarado-Gil offered to convene a working group of local leaders to remove real barriers and provide targeted incentives and streamlined permitting for communities actively seeking compliance. Senator Alvarado-Gil shared that Turlock submitted its draft in 2025 and is currently addressing feedback; Patterson and Oakdale are advancing their plans to meet their targets; and Merced County has submitted revised drafts. She emphasized, “Residents in Senate District 4 and neighboring Central Valley areas want practical, locally driven solutions that support working families and the middle class, not unrealistic top-down mandates.”

Click here for the senator’s entire letter.