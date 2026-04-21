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Two Flown From Weekend New Priest Grade Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo

Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo

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  • Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo
  • Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo
  • Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo
  • Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo
  • Crash and rope rescue on New Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—TCFD photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A late-night crash on New Priest Grade this weekend resulted in two people being flown from the scene on New Priest Grade.

First responders, including the Tuolumne County Fire Department, headed to a report of a vehicle over the embankment around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (4/19/26). Once on the scene, they located the vehicle approximately 200’ down from the roadway.

“A low-angle rope rescue system was utilized to retrieve two patients,” advised TCFD. The image box’s pictures show how the ropes were used to pull the victims to safety.

Both patients were flown to Valley trauma centers for treatment of their injuries. Agencies assisting in the rescue included Groveland Community Services District (GCSD), CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, MDA, CHP, PHI, CAL STAR, and Caltrans.

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