Scammers Target Recently Arrested Persons’ Families

San Andreas, CA – A new scam hitting the Mother Lode targets the families of recently arrested individuals.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office warns that the scam involves family members paying for an early release with an electronic ankle monitor. The caller impersonates someone from the jail or law enforcement and urges the victim to send more than $4,000 to cover the alleged release costs.

These claims are fraudulent,” stated sheriff’s officials, adding, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear that the Sheriff’s Office and County Jail do not proactively contact family members or members of the public by phone to request money or payment information for an inmate’s release, electronic monitoring, or any other custody-related service.”

The scammers may seem legitimate, as they use personal details or information from public booking records. Sheriff’s officials provided these tips on what to do if you receive a call: