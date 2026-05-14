Sonora High Principal Sells Receives Prestigious Honor

Sonora, CA — Karen Sells is being recognized with an award that spans 40 high schools in a six-county region.

Sells is the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 7 Secondary Principal of the Year. The area covers the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Amador and Mariposa.

Sells has served in education for 24 years and has been the Sonora High Principal since 2020.

It is noted that Sells has advanced a student-centered school environment and helped meet the diverse needs of learners. Some of the initiatives include implementing a Wellness Center to strengthen belonging and well-being, along with making advancements in Career Technical Education programs and dual enrollment opportunities through CCAP and Middle College. There have also been advancements in reducing student suspensions and keeping students more engaged.

Sells says, “This recognition truly belongs to our entire administrative team and staff at Sonora High School. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside dedicated leaders who care deeply about students and support one another every day. Being principal of Sonora High School is not just my job-it is a privilege I genuinely love, and I am grateful to serve a community that makes this work so meaningful.”

Superintendent Ed Pelfrey adds, “Karen Sells leads with high visibility, deep care, and an unwavering commitment to staff and students. This recognition reflects what our community sees every day-an exceptional principal who shows up, listens, and leads with heart and purpose.”

Sells received the regional recognition earlier this month at a ceremony in Lake Tahoe.