Cause of Sonora Serena Fire Released

Sonora, CA – The cause of yesterday afternoon’s Serena Fire in Sonora is being released.

As we reported here on Wednesday (5/13/26), the flames ignited in vegetation at a property on Via Serena Road near Plaza Oriente. Once on scene, firefighters quickly stopped the forward spread at less than a half an acre (0.11 acres) within minutes of their arrival.

Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) crews helped battle the blaze and reported the cause was an escaped debris burn. They remind the public to “please remember to follow all rules when debris pile burning while providing proper clearance around the pile.”

Click here for CAL Fire’s rules and requirements for debris burning. Resources on scene included TCFD Engine 761 and Battalion 4403, CAL Fire TCU, and CAL Fire.