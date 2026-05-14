Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
83.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cause of Sonora Serena Fire Released

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Serena Fire in Sonora: An Escaped Debris Burn—TCFD photo

Serena Fire in Sonora: An Escaped Debris Burn—TCFD photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Serena Fire in Sonora: An Escaped Debris Burn—TCFD photo
  • Serena Fire in Sonora: An Escaped Debris Burn—TCFD photo

Sonora, CA – The cause of yesterday afternoon’s Serena Fire in Sonora is being released.

As we reported here on Wednesday (5/13/26), the flames ignited in vegetation at a property on Via Serena Road near Plaza Oriente. Once on scene, firefighters quickly stopped the forward spread at less than a half an acre (0.11 acres) within minutes of their arrival.

Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) crews helped battle the blaze and reported the cause was an escaped debris burn. They remind the public to “please remember to follow all rules when debris pile burning while providing proper clearance around the pile.”

Click here for CAL Fire’s rules and requirements for debris burning. Resources on scene included TCFD Engine 761 and Battalion 4403, CAL Fire TCU, and CAL Fire.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.