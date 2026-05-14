Sonora, CA – This weekend is a good time to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste, but those wanting to take advantage of this free event will need to make an appointment.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, will be holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection Event for residents and qualifying businesses on Saturday, May 16, 2026, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During that time, old and unwanted cleaners, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, and contaminated motor oil and gasoline taking up space around the garage, house, or yard can be dropped off at the Cal Sierra Recycling Center, located at 14909 Camage Avenue in Sonora.

This service is by appointment only. To schedule a drop-off appointment or to see whether a business qualifies, call 1 (800) 811-2435.