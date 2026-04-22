Winter Storm Warning Expires This Afternoon

The Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet as well as Yosemite National Park above the Valley floor, will expire at 5 PM this afternoon.

Heavy snow is forecast above 5,000 feet.

Snow levels currently range between 4,500 to 5,500 feet.

Minor snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible at the 4,500 foot elevation. Additional snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will run from one inch to a foot-and-a-half.

Southwest winds will continue to gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

There are requirements for chains, four wheel drive and snow tires on most of the local mountain roads including Highways 108, 4 and 88. For the latest updates, click the traffic tab on mymotherlode.com