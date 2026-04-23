Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TC Supervisor Kirk Details Station 56 Vote

By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog detailing his vote on Tuesday related to the closure of the Mono Vista Fire Station (56).

We reported earlier that the vote was 3-2, with Kirk, Steve Griefer, and Mike Holland in favor, and Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon opposed.

Click here to find Kirk’s full blog.

The myMotherLode.com blogs are open to the five county supervisors, and other elected local officials, as a way to communicate directly with constituents about recent votes and other happenings in government.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.