TC Supervisor Kirk Details Station 56 Vote

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog detailing his vote on Tuesday related to the closure of the Mono Vista Fire Station (56).

We reported earlier that the vote was 3-2, with Kirk, Steve Griefer, and Mike Holland in favor, and Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon opposed.

Click here to find Kirk’s full blog.

The myMotherLode.com blogs are open to the five county supervisors, and other elected local officials, as a way to communicate directly with constituents about recent votes and other happenings in government.