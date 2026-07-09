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5th Annual ‘Back To School Bash’ Is Planned Along With ‘Touch-A-Truck’

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By B.J. Hansen
Previous Back to School Bash - Archive Image by BJ Hansen

Previous Back to School Bash - Archive Image by BJ Hansen

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Sonora, CA — Students heading back to school next month will benefit from an event this weekend.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is hosting the 5th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday (July 11) in partnership with the Cover’s Apple Ranch Touch-a-Truck event.

The free joint event allows families to prepare for the school year and participate in numerous activities. Students ages 4-18 can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies (first 1,000 students) and connect with local health, wellness, and community resources. The Touch-a-Truck aspect will include tractors, dump trucks, emergency vehicles, a balloon drop, and the crowd-favorite dozer crush (a bulldozer flattens a car).

In addition, TMWIHC will provide free sports physicals that day from 8 am – 1 pm at its Tuolumne Primary Care clinic at 18880 Cherry Valley Blvd.

“Watching this event grow every year is one of my favorite reminders of what this community is capable of, “ says Becky Shokraii, Chief Administrative Officer of TMWIHC.

Last year, over 800 backpacks and supplies were provided to area students.

Saturday’s Back to School Bash and Touch a Truck will run from 8 am – 1 pm at Cover’s Apple Ranch in Tuolumne.

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