Caltrans Extends Hwy 140 Closure

Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans reports that it has extended the Highway 140 closure for two days.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has extended a full closure of Highway 140 in Mariposa County until Friday, April 24, 2026, to perform rock scaling and debris removal following storm damage, with the goal of reopening before the weekend. The closure, from Yosemite Bug (Midpines) to Yosemite Cedar Lodge (Incline), was initially implemented on Monday, April 20th, due to slope instability and weather conditions. As we reported here, that stretch was closed as a preventative measure during a storm system that blew through the region earlier in the week.

Caltrans geotechnical experts inspected the slope yesterday (4/23/26) and recommended scaling to remove compromised material for safety, with ongoing work including debris removal and highway repairs.

Caltrans will provide closure and detour route updates using overhead changeable message signs along the highway. Motorists are advised to avoid this stretch and use alternative routes to enter Yosemite National Park via Highway 41 and Highway 120. Emphasizing safety for workers and travelers, state road officials are urging patience and awareness in work zones.