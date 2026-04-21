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Stretch Of Highway 140 Closes Due To Storm System

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 140 Closure

Highway 140 Closure

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Mariposa County, CA — Related to recent rockslides on Highway 140, a stretch has been closed as a preventative measure during the current storm system.

We reported that Highway 140 was closed a week ago due to multiple rockslides that occurred during a storm on April 12. It had since reopened, but there are concerns that it could happen again.

Highway 140 is closed between Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort (Midpines) and the Yosemite Cedar Lodge (Incline). Caltrans reports that there is currently no estimated reopening date/time.

Travelers heading to and from Yosemite National Park will need to take either Highway 120 or Highway 41.

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