TC Supervisors To Vote On Moving OES To Sheriff’s Office

Sonora, CA — Whether to place the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services under the sheriff’s office will be decided by the board of supervisors on Tuesday.

Meeting documents note that OES has historically been under the County Administrator’s Office, and the supervisors initially directed staff to move it under the five board members in July of 2025. However, a few months later, the TCU September Complex fire occurred, destroying over 90 structures in Chinese Camp. With the need to focus on recovery efforts, OES remained under the CAO to help simplify the efforts during that period.

The board, later, on March 24, directed by a 3-2 vote to explore moving OES to the sheriff’s office. The planned change is opposed by the current Assistant OES Director Dore Bietz, and we reported last week that she has given notice that she is resigning at the end of May.

If the board approves the change on Tuesday, the County Administrative Office would work with the sheriff immediately on the transition.

OES oversees emergency planning and related projects and initiatives.

The meeting starts at 9 am.