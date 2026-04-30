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Update: Fire In Groveland Area Contained

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By Tracey Petersen
Rocky Fire burning in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—PG&E camera

Rocky Fire burning in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County—PG&E camera

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Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have extinguished the Rocky Fire burning this afternoon in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. They added that the flames did not spread to nearby vegetation on the property on Rocky Point Drive off Ferretti Road in the Pine Mountain Lake area. The blaze ignited in the two o’clock hour in a compost pile on the property. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Original post at 2:48 p.m.: Groveland, CA—Firefighters are working a vegetation fire, dubbed the Rocky Fire, in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out on Rocky Point Drive, near Sierra Star Way off Ferretti Road and north of Highway 120 in the Pine Mountain Lake area. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is a quarter acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. There are no structures threatened at this time. We’ll provide more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

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