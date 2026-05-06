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Starting Today Old Priest Grade Is Closed

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By Tracey Petersen
Road closure Old Priest Grade -- TCPW graphic

Road closure Old Priest Grade -- TCPW graphic

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Tuolumne County, CA – Starting today (Tuesday, 5/6/26), Old Priest Grade in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County is closed this week.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department crews are working on brush removal along the roadway in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County, and then chop up the materials on-site through mastication. The old grade will be closed through Friday, May 8, 2026, with the work being conducted from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of the days.

A detour along New Priest Grade/Highway 120 has been set up with signage directing traffic. Public works ask drivers to please be aware of all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the construction zone and slow down in that area.

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