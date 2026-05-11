Trump: Celebrating Mothers

President Trump delivered a message celebrating mothers.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“For 250 years, our Nation’s mothers have strengthened families, raised generations of faithful Americans, and instilled the enduring values that propel our country toward greatness. This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women whose unconditional love steadies us through every season of life.

So much of who we become begins with a mother’s example. The confidence we carry and the lessons we live by are often first modeled by women who devote themselves wholly to seeing that our American Dreams come to life and that our potential remains unlimited. Whether they are adoptive, natural, foster, or a guiding maternal figure, mothers cultivate our strength, unlock our talents, and encourage us to reach higher than we ever thought possible. Behind every leader and trailblazer stands a strong and devoted woman who made that ascent a reality.

Yet mothers are not only the foundation of others’ success—they also carry their own ambitions and the strength to pursue them while raising strong families and nurturing a flourishing home. In recognition of all that they do, my Administration remains committed to championing policies that support them and their families.

Since I returned to office, we have permanently expanded the child tax credit, are lowering the cost of living, have reduced prices on expensive brand name medicines through TrumpRx, and are investing in our children’s futures through the historic creation of Trump Accounts. A mother’s love is inseparable from her desire to do what is best for her family and children, so we have restored parental rights to our classrooms—and we are prioritizing school choice in federal grant programs, expanding access to private and faith-based education, and ensuring that no parent is forced to accept a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to raising their children with the care and devotion they deserve. We have stopped the flow of dangerous illegal immigrants and deadly drugs like fentanyl and secured the strongest border in American history so that more mothers never have to endure the unimaginable heartbreak carried by our heroic Angel Moms. Our Nation’s mothers have supported us our entire lives with boundless love and commitment, and my Administration will never let them down.

Throughout every chapter of our national story, resilient mothers have defended our most cherished values and shaped the very fabric of our Republic. As we celebrate Mother’s Day and 250 years of independence, we honor every mother who has faithfully passed the flame of American values to the next generation. We especially pay tribute to the Gold Star Mothers whose children gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Above all, we treasure the mothers who teach us to honor our traditions, respect our great American Flag, and uphold the founding ideals that sustain our glorious way of life.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.