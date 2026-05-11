Caltrans To Replace Culverts In Tuolumne and Calaveras

Sonora, CA — Starting today and continuing through October, Caltrans reports that it will be replacing culverts at various locations across Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, on Highways 4 and 49.

The work includes boring deeper culverts, backfilling, concrete casing, paving, installing rock slope protection, and restriping. Travelers should be prepared for one-way traffic control Monday through Fridays from 7 am 4 pm at various locations along those two highways.

The work is being overseen by Wylatti Resource Management and is subject to change based on weather and availability of construction supplies.