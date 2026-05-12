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Mariposa Attempted Murder Suspect Dies After Modesto Traffic Stop

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By Nic Peterson
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Modesto, CA– A suspect wanted on an attempted murder warrant issued by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was located and later died Monday morning following a traffic stop in Modesto on Monday, May 11th. 

Deputies located the suspect around 8:30 a.m. near McHenry Avenue and Union Avenue and conducted a traffic stop on Union Avenue. During the stop, the suspect sustained injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives responded to the scene and have assumed lead responsibility for the investigation.

Authorities said the suspect’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation by the coroner and notification of next of kin. Questions regarding the underlying attempted murder warrant were referred to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

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