Mother Lode Roundup Parade Results Announced

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Sonora, CA — The entries receiving special recognition during Saturday’s Mother Lode Roundup Parade have been announced by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse.

Winning the prestigious Tuolumne County Cup, open to non-equestrian entries, was High Voltage Dance for their Super Mario Bros themed entry.

The winner of the equally prestigious Mother Lode Roundup Sweepstakes award, for equestrian classes, was the Twain Harte Horseman.

Around 130 entries took part.

The other award winners, as released by the posse, are below:

Commercial Floats

1. Onstage Dance Company

2. Tarango Handyman Service

Service Club Floats

1. Sonora Emblem Club

Service Club Floats Junior

1. Sten School House

2. Girl Scouts Golden Timbers

Service Clubs, Walking

1. Squatch Wilderness Alliance

Best Individual Characters, Walking

1. Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa County Mine Explorers

Specialty Acts, Senior

1. Gram Sam

Specialty Acts, Junior

1. Mother Lode Dance Academy

2. American Sports Gymnastics

Best Pooper Scooper

1. Sanz Brothers Pooper Scoopers

Church/Religious Organizations

1. Unitarian Universalists

Non-Profit Organization

1. Tuolumne Bears

2. Sonora MTB Grizanite Grinders

Fire Department

1. Columbia Volunteer Fire Department Engine Co. #1

2. Tuolumne County Fire/CAL Fire

Antique or Classic Auto

1. 1953 GMC

2. 1928 Chevy Coupe

Car Clubs

1. Model A’s

Mounted Group, Junior

1. Broken Branch Ranch

Mounted Group, Senior

1. Twain Harte Horseman

Novice Mounted Group

1. Up Equine

Sheriff’s Posse

1. Monterey County Sheriff’s Posse