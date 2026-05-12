Mother Lode Roundup Parade Results Announced

Sonora, CA — The entries receiving special recognition during Saturday’s Mother Lode Roundup Parade have been announced by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse.
Winning the prestigious Tuolumne County Cup, open to non-equestrian entries, was High Voltage Dance for their Super Mario Bros themed entry.
The winner of the equally prestigious Mother Lode Roundup Sweepstakes award, for equestrian classes, was the Twain Harte Horseman.
Around 130 entries took part.
The other award winners, as released by the posse, are below:
Commercial Floats
1. Onstage Dance Company
2. Tarango Handyman Service
Service Club Floats
1. Sonora Emblem Club
Service Club Floats Junior
1. Sten School House
2. Girl Scouts Golden Timbers
Service Clubs, Walking
1. Squatch Wilderness Alliance
Best Individual Characters, Walking
1. Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa County Mine Explorers
Specialty Acts, Senior
1. Gram Sam
Specialty Acts, Junior
1. Mother Lode Dance Academy
2. American Sports Gymnastics
Best Pooper Scooper
1. Sanz Brothers Pooper Scoopers
Church/Religious Organizations
1. Unitarian Universalists
Non-Profit Organization
1. Tuolumne Bears
2. Sonora MTB Grizanite Grinders
Fire Department
1. Columbia Volunteer Fire Department Engine Co. #1
2. Tuolumne County Fire/CAL Fire
Antique or Classic Auto
1. 1953 GMC
2. 1928 Chevy Coupe
Car Clubs
1. Model A’s
Mounted Group, Junior
1. Broken Branch Ranch
Mounted Group, Senior
1. Twain Harte Horseman
Novice Mounted Group
1. Up Equine
Sheriff’s Posse
1. Monterey County Sheriff’s Posse