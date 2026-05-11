Habitat For Humanity Fundraiser Raises More Than $100K

Sonora, CA– Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County raised more than $100,000 during its sold-out annual fundraiser, “Blueprints & Betrayal: A Habitat Whodunit,” held May 2 in support of local housing initiatives and the organization’s upcoming Miners Motel redevelopment project.

The interactive fundraiser turned attendees into “detectives,” with teams working throughout the evening to solve the fictional case of missing blueprints connected to the Miners Motel project. Guests followed clues, questioned suspects and competed to solve the mystery while taking part in dinner and auction events.

“We had an incredible turnout and an even more incredible response from our community,” said Trinity Abila, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. “It was one of those nights where people weren’t just attending an event—they were part of it.”

Funds raised during the event will help support Habitat’s local mission and address an approximately $100,000 funding gap tied to higher-than-expected sewer connection costs for the Miners Motel project. Those costs are now estimated at $201,036. During the event, Habitat officials also addressed questions surrounding the Miners Motel redevelopment and clarified the project’s purpose.

“We’ve heard some questions about what this project will be, so we want to share it clearly,” Abila said. “This is not an emergency shelter or transitional housing — this is permanent housing.”

The redevelopment project will include 18 studio apartments and one duplex unit. Officials said tenants will sign leases and pay rent under the same expectations as traditional housing arrangements. Habitat leaders said the goal is to create stable and affordable housing options in Tuolumne County, where housing availability has become increasingly limited.

Applications for the Miners Motel project are not yet open. Residents can receive updates through Habitat’s newsletter here.