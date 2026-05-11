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Sonora Area Foundation Board Changes and Updates

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By Sabrina Biehl
Sonora Area Foundation Front of Building

Sonora Area Foundation Front of Building

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  • Sonora Area Foundation Matching Grants Success

SONORA, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) has updated its Board of Directors and reports on its successful “You Give > We Give” campaign.

The board held its annual Officer election, the current is President Derek Maxson and the Vice President is Brandon Meyer.

Executive Director Darrell Slocum detailed in his new blog that after 10 years of service Dana Mayo is retiring from the Board. His statement concludes “I know the Foundation is in excellent hands, and I look forward to seeing the wonderful things that they will continue to do for good and forever.” Is in Slocum’s newest blog here.

The board welcomed Carrie McKernan from Gianelli | Friedman | Jeffries | McKernan law firm in Sonora as the newest member of SAF’s Board of Directors. A statement from Carrie McKernan is in the new blog as well.

Sonora Area Foundation Matching Grants Success
Sonora Area Foundation Matching Grants Success

The blog also features updates on other projects the Foundation has been involved with including that many businesses and individuals have contributed to raising funds for new, safer, and more functional bleachers for the Summerville gym. There is still a match of up to $50,000 for the project via SAF.

The “You Give > We Give” campaign detailed here when it launched in March was deemed a success. In just 26 days the matching donation goal was met sending $200,000 to local nonprofits in one month.

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