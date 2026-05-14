Calaveras Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee Opening Day

Angels Camp, CA — The four-day Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicks off today at the fairgrounds outside of Angels Camp.

Fair CEO Laurie Giannini says, “Our theme this year is Let Frogs Sing, and Freedom Ring. It is a salute to America’s 250th birthday.”

The gates swing open at 8 am, and some of the early highlights include the swine, sheep, and goat shows. At 10 am today is the annual Youth Parade in downtown Angels Camp. Many of the kids will then head straight to the fairgrounds. On opening day, those 12 and under get in for free.

All kinds of activities are planned over the next four days.

Day one highlights on the main stage will include the crowning of the Calaveras Rodeo Queen at 7:30 pm, a special fair dedication to the Broglio family at 7:45 pm, and the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant at 8 pm.

Friday evening on the main stage will include a performance by the Calaveras Idol winner (7:45 pm), followed by Pam Tillis at 8 pm. Michelle Lambert will sing at 9 pm at the Ranch House.

Saturday will feature a CCPRA Rodeo at 7 pm.

Sunday will be the International Frog Jump finals at 3 pm and the Destruction Derby at 5:30 pm.

Click here to find more details about all of the other events over the four-day period.

Giannini was also the guest on Mother Lode Views this past weekend, previewing the fair, and you can find the full interview here.