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Cause Of Early Morning Explosive Sounds In Sonora Determined

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By B.J. Hansen
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Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department received at least a half dozen calls from concerned citizens early Sunday morning during the two o’clock hour about explosive sounds being heard in the downtown area.

Police Department dispatch logs note that reports ranged from people hearing a “loud explosion” to “two loud bangs.” One person reported that it sounded like gunshots, another said it shook their home. One caller also reported seeing flames in the sky.

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel reports that officers investigated and confirmed that it was caused by fireworks originating in an area between Shepherd and Stewart streets. The PD was unable to identify who was responsible for the incident. It is not immediately clear what type of fireworks were being used.

All fireworks, including those labeled “safe and sane,” are illegal in Tuolumne County.

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