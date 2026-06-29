Update: Murder Suspect Located And Arrested

Update at 12:03 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspect wanted in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in the 17900 block of Lime Kiln Road has been taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and California State Park officials in Columbia.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for the tips about 55-year-old Timothy Allen Boling. More information will be forthcoming from the authorities.

Original story posted at 11:38 am: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Timothy Allen Boling.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of 60-year-old Eric Brandon Udall at a home in the 17900 block of Lime Kiln Road on Sunday evening. Click here to read an earlier story.

The sheriff’s office relays that Boling fled the scene of the shooting in a white 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a California license plate number 94481A2.

He has an active warrant for murder.

The photos included in this post are recent images of Boling and his vehicle as of earlier this month. Anyone seeing the vehicle should call 911 immediately. Do not try to approach or confront him. People with tips on his whereabouts can call the Communications Center at 209-533-5815.