Hear From Gubernatorial Candidate Hilton About Issues Facing Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Republican Steve Hilton about his run for Governor.

He will be the guest on Mother Lode Views.

Hilton, a political strategist and conservative commentator, has been at or near the top of many of the recent polls. He will share his vision for the state, and also talk about issues facing rural communities, such as fire prevention and the related spiking insurance premiums.

He will also talk about his plan to reduce gas and energy prices, challenges to building new housing, homelessness, how he would work with a Democratic legislature, his endorsement from President Donald Trump, and his opinion on how he feels the race will unfold in the coming weeks.

A while back, Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to the highest polling candidates running for governor in both major parties to see who would be willing to have a conversation primarily focused on issues facing rural California.

Hilton accepted and will be the guest this weekend, and Republican Chad Bianco, the sheriff of Riverside County, will be on the show next weekend. One of the Democratic candidates also initially agreed to come on the show, but that person dropped out of the race in recent weeks, so the recording was canceled.

The interviews are a chance to hear the opinions straight from the candidates on issues facing both the Sierra region and the state.