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Update: Power Outage In Twain Harte

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By Tracey Petersen
Power Outage in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

Power Outage in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

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Update at 4:45 p.m.: PG&E crews were able to quickly restore power to nearly 130 customers in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County whose lights went out in the two o’clock hour and after, giving a repair time of after midnight tonight. No cause was given. Further outage details can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA—PG&E is reporting a power outage impacting nearly 130 customers in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County this afternoon.

Their electricity went out for 126 customers just before 2:30 p.m. along both sides of Highway 108, Twain Harte Drive, and Knox Drive. The utility says this is an unplanned outage, and a crew is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections to make repairs.

The company gives a restoration time of 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

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