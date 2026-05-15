Local Firefighters Honored for Heroic Life-Saving Efforts During Snowstorms

TWAIN HARTE, CA — In a room filled with gratitude and applause, the Twain Harte Community Services District (THCSD) Board of Directors formally recognized 13 firefighters on Wednesday for their “extraordinary courage” during the heavy snowstorms that impacted Tuolumne County this past February.

The ceremony, held during the May 13 board meeting, saw the presentation of the Twain Harte Fire Department Life Safety Award to a multi-agency group of responders. The honorees represented the Twain Harte Fire Department, CAL FIRE, the Tuolumne County Fire Department, and the Sonora City Fire Department.

The recognition stems from the severe winter weather that saw first responders battling relentless snowfall, downed trees, and impassable roads. The crews navigated hazardous terrain to reach residents cut off by the elements.

“These firefighters demonstrated the true meaning of public service, sacrifice, and compassion,” said Twain Harte Fire Chief Neil Gamez. “Their actions reflect the very best of the fire service and serve as a reminder to our community that, no matter the conditions, we will always be there.”

The board highlighted two specific incidents on February 19 where the intervention of these crews was the difference between life and death:

Confidence Road Rescue: Captain Neftali Orozco and Intern Firefighter Charles “Chuck” Kjeldgaard were honored for their rapid response to a homeowner trapped in a snowbank during the peak of the storm.

Medical Tree Rescue: A massive multi-agency effort was recognized for the rescue of a person trapped under a fallen tree. The operation required seamless coordination between local and state agencies under extreme weather conditions.

The following personnel were honored for their professionalism and determination:

Sonora Fire Department Fire Chief Britten Gregory

Cal Fire TCU- Fire Captain Sean Strett

Cal Fire TCU – Fire Apparatus Engineer Joe Radanovich

Cal Fire TCU Fire Apparatus Engineer Anthony Cooper

Cal Fire TCU Fire Apparatus Engineer Jeremy Palmer

Cal Fire TCU Fire Apparatus Engineer Dylan Gomes

Tuolumne County Resident Firefighter Bryce Nicolson

Twain Harte Fire Department- Fire Captain Neftali Orozco

Twain Harte Fire Department- Engineer Kaleb Trine

Twain Harte Fire Department -Intern Firefighter Mason Jones

Twain Harte Fire Department -Intern Firefighter Ethan Row

Twain Harte Fire Department -Intern Firefighter Charles Kjeldgaard

In the picture, from left to right. Twain Harte Fire Captain Neftali Orozco, Twain Harte Fire Engineer Kaleb Trine, Cal Fire TCU Fire Apparatus Engineer Jermey Palmer, Cal Fire TCU Fire Apparatus Engineer Anthony Cooper, Tuolumne County Resident Firefighter Bryce Nicolson, Cal Fire TCU Fire Captain Sean Sterret, Cal Fire TCU Joe Radanovich, Twain Harte Intern Firefighter Ethan Row, Twain Harte Firefighter Mason Jones, Sonora Fire Department Fire Chief Brittan Gregory.