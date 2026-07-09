Update: Van Fire In Mariposa County Grows To 1,108 Acres

Update at 7:15 am: CAL Fire reports that containment on the Van Fire has grown to 60% as progress was made overnight, strengthening lines. The size of the fire is holding at 1,108 acres.

Original story posted at 6:12 am: Cathey’s Valley, CA — There is 20% containment on a fire that ignited on Wednesday afternoon south of Cathey’s Valley.

The Van Fire has burned 1,100 acres and is located northeast of White Rock Road in Mariposa County. It started at around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. The cause is under investigation. It is in an isolated area, so there are no evacuation orders or warnings.

Crews have encountered challenging terrain and weather. A heavy amount of aircraft (including a C-130) and over 100 firefighters responded to the incident on Wednesday afternoon. Crews will continue to build containment lines throughout today.