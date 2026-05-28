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Ideal Audience For Learning The Dangers Of Cannabis

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By Tracey Petersen
Laura Stack, CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors talks to students about the dangers of marijuana—SPD photo

Laura Stack, CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors talks to students about the dangers of marijuana—SPD photo

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  • Johnny's Ambassadors with SPD Chief Turu Vanderweil. Laura Stack, CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors, left—SPD photo
  • Laura Stack, CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors talks to students about the dangers of marijuana—SPD photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Elementary 5th and 6th-graders got a lesson on the dangers of cannabis from a mother who lost her 19-year-old son to suicide after years of marijuana use and then founded Johnny’s Ambassadors.

According to SPD, “Sonora PD Project Manager Steve Hart identified middle school students as the ideal audience for this training based on research and local input. In collaboration with Lora Hunter, principal of Sonora Elementary School, Steve arranged for this renowned speaker to visit Sonora.”

The presentation, held last week at the school, was funded through cannabis dispensary development agreements, giving the Sonora Police Department $7,000 a year to support drug awareness and education focused on marijuana use. Laura Stack, CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors, talked openly about her son Johnny’s marijuana use, his suicide, and its impact on the family. The non-profit says that it educates teens, parents, and communities about the risks of today’s potent THC products, including marijuana, dabs, vapes, and edibles, and their impact on adolescent brain development, psychosis, and suicide. SPD noted that it emphasizes data-driven facts and clear messaging to promote youth awareness, prevention, and education about THC. Previous projects funded include the “Know the Risks” campaign in partnership with the Tuolumne County Health Department and, more recently, the “Safe Summer Sonora” campaign. Click here to learn more about Johnny’s Ambassadors. 

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