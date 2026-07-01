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More Containment Gained On Owl Fire

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By B.J. Hansen
Owl Fire - CAL Fire image

Owl Fire - CAL Fire image

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Jamestown, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Owl Fire off Highway 108 is holding at 120 acres and is 65% contained.

Air resources were released from the incident on Tuesday afternoon, and mop-up efforts are ongoing today. CAL Fire notes that the cause remains under investigation. It started as two separate fires, located at around 10:12 am in an area south of Highway 108 near the Keystone area.

Fire resources will remain in the area working to fully extinguish the blaze and investigate the cause.

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