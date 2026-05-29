Forest Road Closure Due To Dam Improvement Project

Sonora, CA – Another forest road is set to close not due to weather or damage but because of a dam improvement project in Tuolumne County by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC).

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has ordered the closure of Forest Road 1N98 from the Forest Road 1N14Y intersection to the end of Forest Road No. 1N98 to allow commission crews to make repairs for the Cherry Valley Dam Spillway Short-Term Improvement Project. The work is scheduled to begin June 1 and run through May 31, 2027.

“Access to the spillway is through Forest Road No. 1N98, and an approximately 500-foot length of the road’s travel surface has been eroded, exposing base rock. To access the spillway for the proposed upgrades, SFPUC will need to rehabilitate 1N98 to provide access to their project,” forest officials said.

This Special Use Authorization STF1161 by the commission allows access to the Cherry Valley Dam spillway and adjacent quarry for a period of 5 years. During that time, SFPUC will be responsible for minor repairs and maintenance on this road. Forest officials said temporary road closures will be authorized during construction activities to protect public safety and provide ingress and egress during emergencies.

“This order will be in effect until repairs are complete, with an estimated completion date of May 31st, 2027. If the area is determined to be safe for public use, the order may be partially or wholly terminated prior to May 31, 2027,” advised forest officials. View the full forest order here.