Groveland Proposed Fire Funding Assessment To Be Detailed

Groveland, CA — Property owners in Groveland are deciding whether to approve a special benefit assessment to meet the growing financial needs of providing fire services in the community.

Ballots were sent to property owners earlier this month, and they will be counted during a special public hearing scheduled for July 8 at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road. Groveland Community Services District General Manager Pete Kampa will explain the details on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The yearly fee would be $475 for single-family residential equivalent properties, and a separate fee structure for commercial properties. It is designed to ensure the district can fund its fire services in the future years. Kampa will explain what it means for property owners, the current state of fire services, and how the ballots will be tabulated.