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Update: Seasonal Mountain Passes Reopening

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By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Pass

Sonora Pass

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Update at 12:17 pm: In addition to the earlier information reported below, Yosemite National Park reports that Highway 120 Tioga Pass reopened at noon.

Original story posted at 9:40 am: Sonora, CA — The weather system has passed, and drivers will be able to go over a pair of seasonal mountain passes this coming weekend.

After being closed on Tuesday due to a storm system, Highway 108 Sonora Pass will reopen at noon today (May 29), and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will reopen at 2:30 pm.

The gates have been closed on Highway 108 at Kennedy Meadows and Highway 4 at Lake Alpine. Caltrans crews have gone up and assessed the roads, and removed downed trees and debris.

Yosemite has not yet announced a reopening of Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

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