Reminders Ahead Of Election Day On Tuesday

Sonora, CA — An estimated 11,000 ballots in Tuolumne County (30% of registered voters) have already been returned to the election’s office ahead of Tuesday’s June Primary.

Local voters are weighing in on various supervisor races in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, and several state and federal races.

For those who are still holding onto a ballot, Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair says, “I highly encourage individuals who have not voted to return the signed envelope to one of the 10 drop-off boxes in the county. Or, if you plan on voting by mail, I suggest bringing your envelope inside of a post office to ensure that it is postmarked by the day of the election.”

If a ballot is simply dropped into a mailbox on Tuesday, there is a chance that it won’t be processed by the US Postal Service until Wednesday. If that happens, the ballot will be ineligible. Ballots can be dropped off at any of the specially designated drop boxes or Vote Centers up until 8 pm on Tuesday.

McNair adds, “If you are not currently a registered voter, you can come into any of the Vote Centers and vote conditionally.”

For a list of the various Vote Centers and ballot drop boxes in the two-county region, click here.

Tune in on Tuesday evening after the polls close at 8 pm for twice hourly local election updates on AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results will also be updated throughout the evening on the myMotherLode.com Election Page.