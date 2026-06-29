Tuolumne Supervisors To Approve New Fiscal Year Budget

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to vote on a proposed new $339.9 million operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The meeting documents note, “The Fiscal Year 2026–27 Recommended Budget totals $339.9 million, representing an increase of approximately $7.5 million, or 2.3%, over the prior year’s adopted budget. General revenue growth remains positive, with projected growth of 2.6% for FY 2026–27, reflecting continued increases in property tax and transient occupancy tax revenues.”

It goes on to state, “The recommended budget also maintains required contingencies and reserves while allocating one-time resources toward strategic priorities, including facility improvements and infrastructure.”

Under the proposal, the county’s overall workforce decreases from 719.0 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in FY 2025–26 to 711.5 FTE positions in FY 2026–27.

Click here to view the full budget presentation.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the board meeting room.

Other items include approving a memorandum of understanding with the Tuolumne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the County of Tuolumne Management Association.

There will also be a vote on approving the year-end 2025-26 budget adjustments. Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public.