A Bear Versus Bicycle Incident Near Dodge Ridge

Pinecrest, CA – A bear injured a bicyclist near the Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County this weekend, and they had to be flown from the scene.

It is unclear if the bear and bicyclist collided on the roadway or if the bear attacked the rider. Few details are available regarding the bear-and-bicyclist interaction, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Nate Yorston. He relayed that they received a call from CAL Fire TCU on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m. for an ambulance regarding a bicyclist versus a bear in the Dodge Ridge Road area, off Pinecrest Lake Road, and south of Highway 108.

We also reached out to CAL FIRE TCU spokesperson Emily Kilgore regarding the incident. She told Central Sierra Broadcasting that an air ambulance was ordered to the scene. The cyclist was reported to have a broken arm and a head injury.

The bear had fled the scene before first responders arrived. We’ll update this story if new information comes into the newsroom.