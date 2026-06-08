Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
83.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A Bear Versus Bicycle Incident Near Dodge Ridge

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – A bear injured a bicyclist near the Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County this weekend, and they had to be flown from the scene.

It is unclear if the bear and bicyclist collided on the roadway or if the bear attacked the rider. Few details are available regarding the bear-and-bicyclist interaction, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Nate Yorston. He relayed that they received a call from CAL Fire TCU on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m. for an ambulance regarding a bicyclist versus a bear in the Dodge Ridge Road area, off Pinecrest Lake Road, and south of Highway 108.

We also reached out to CAL FIRE TCU spokesperson Emily Kilgore regarding the incident. She told Central Sierra Broadcasting that an air ambulance was ordered to the scene. The cyclist was reported to have a broken arm and a head injury.

The bear had fled the scene before first responders arrived. We’ll update this story if new information comes into the newsroom.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.