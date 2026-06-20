Forest Service Proposes First-Ever National Public Lands Climbing Policy

Sonora, CA – Climbers may find new rules on public lands in the near future as the U.S. Forest Service proposes a first-ever national policy for managing recreational climbing on public lands and has issued a 30-day comment period.

The proposal includes guidance on fixed anchors and equipment. It replaces a 2023 draft to align with the EXPLORE Act of 2025, signed by President Joe Biden. It recognizes climbing as an appropriate use in wilderness areas and includes the PARC (Protect America’s Rock Climbing) Act, formally protecting previously installed bolts and anchors. The usage of bolts on rock has been a controversial issue since the Wilderness Act was passed in 1964, with some wilderness supporters believing that rock-climbing anchors and protection may violate “Leave No Trace” principles. However, bolts, camming devices, and chalk have long been regarded as suitable for usage in wilderness by governmental agencies, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

The proposal establishes a national direction for climbing activities, allowing local decision-makers to collaborate with partners, tribes, and organizations. It also aims to promote safe, responsible, and accessible outdoor climbing experiences.

“Recreational climbing continues to grow in popularity, with nearly 30 percent of all outdoor climbing occurring on National Forest System lands,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “This proposed directive provides much-needed national policy for climbing activities and gives local decision-makers the ability to work with partners, tribes, climbing organizations, and others to ensure visitors are having safe, responsible, and accessible outdoor experiences.”

By law, it must comply with Executive Order 14219, “Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s Department of Government Efficiency Deregulatory Initiative,” and support the outdoor recreation economy. According to the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 report on outdoor participation trends, there are an estimated 10.3 million climbers in the United States, with approximately 2.3 million participating in sport or boulder climbing and approximately 2.4 million in traditional ice or mountaineering climbing. To submit public comments, click here.