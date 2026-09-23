Traffic Stop Led To Drug Bust And Assistance In Tuolumne County Case

Angels Camp, CA—An Angels Camp police officer, armed with information from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) about a robbery suspect, caught the offender and made a drug bust too.

The officer pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of North Main Street in Angels Camp on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 12:24 a.m. The TCSO reported it was seeking a suspect, Joseph Jerry Lecompte, 35, suspected of committing the robbery. There were also two occupants in the vehicle: Avery Joanne Hill, 24, and a “little kid,” according to police. Deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol officers were called in to assist.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, scales, and cash. Police say, “This provided probable cause to believe the occupants were involved in drug-related activities.”

Hill was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, felony child abuse, and misdemeanor drug possession. Lecompte faces those new charges along with the robbery charges out of Tuolumne County. Calaveras County Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the minor child.

“This incident demonstrates the strong working relationship between law enforcement agencies throughout our region,” stated police. “The timely exchange of information from the Tuolumne County Sheriff, combined with assistance from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol, allowed officers to safely coordinate the traffic stop and subsequent investigation.”

Of note, as reported here, Lecampte was arrested in June of this year for having more than a half-pound of methamphetamine; he was allegedly selling the drug across three Mother Lode counties, including Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties, and was also charged with child abuse.