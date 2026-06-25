Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
91.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sonora Parking Lot Scare As Driver Allegedly Tries To Run Down Shopper

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
SPD graphic

SPD graphic

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after allegedly using his vehicle as a weapon in the parking lot of a local automotive store.

A caller reported to the Sonora Police Department just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, that a person he knows tried to run him down. The victim relayed that he saw the suspect, 76-year-old Robert Alvarez of Sonora, driving an older model Ford Explorer SUV in the O’Reilly’s parking lot on South Washington Street. The victim told officers that when Alvarez saw him, he hit the gas, heading straight for them, “causing the victim to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.”

Alvarez fled the scene, and a “be on the lookout” was issued. That afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., the SPD says an officer discovered Alvarez’s SUV parked at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road. The victim identified Alvarez, and he was taken into custody without incident for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.