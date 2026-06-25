Last Weekend Of June Events

There are many events planned for this weekend June 27th and 28th, 2026.

Tonight, Thursday is a World Cup Viewing Party hosted by the Youth Sports Foundation at the Foundation Sports Park. The game is USA vs Turkey and viewing will be on a giant outdoor screen. The event is free, there will be food trucks, music, live updates. Bring a blanket, wear red, white and blue and RSVP here.

The Future Writers, Actors, & Producers (FWAP) Camp will present a brand-new musical, “The Event Horizon” The performance is the result of a summer camp project that is produced and organized by Joey Fitzgerald, facilitated through Mountain Youth and Community Theatre at the Webster Theatre as detailed here.

The 5th annual Sierra Circus Show fundraiser will be taking place at the beautiful Bret Harte Theatre on Friday at 6:30pm. Tickets are pay what you can with all funds raised to support the construction of the Yennega Circus School in Burkina Faso, Africa. Yennega Circus is a non-profit association based in Burkina Faso, Africa, which was co-founded by Murphys local, Erin Stephens as detailed here.

The inaugural Yosemite Film Festival starts today and continues through Sunday. The festival is dedicated to Yosemite’s history, climbing culture, and the people who helped shape both, it begins with coffee and conversation at El Capitan Meadow, followed by our Yosemite: Then and Now panel discussion and a free family film program in the afternoon. As evening falls, opening night will feature historic films, rare footage, and stories rooted in the Valley itself, including: An Ascent of the Salathé Wall (1966,) Nyala (1967,) El Capitan (1978,) and Dark Wizard (2026.) The Yosemite Climbing Association’s goal is to “Celebrate the stories, people, and places that continue to inspire generations.” Details are here.

The 77th Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee starts tomorrow, Friday, June 26th. The event is managed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748. Events include the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, the Saturday morning street parade, carnival, food and merchandise vendors all three days, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling on stage in the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center.

Saturday in Twain Harte is the Gearhead Revival Car Show. Enjoy classic and custom cars 1978 and older lining the streets. All proceeds go to support Twain Harte Fire Department with a silent auction of car related and special items, 50/50 raffle and custom trophies awarded from 3-4:00 pm as detailed here.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Tonight is music by Drew Balckmore ft. Tristan.

This Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at Utica Park. Saturday from 9 AM to 10 PM the Mother Lode Co Farmers Market in Valley Springs is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

The Armory will have music Thursdays from 6-8 PM with Michael Gaither tonight. Their Summer Music Series is here.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Summer Concert Series at Eproson Park, every Saturday night from 6 – 8 PM. This Saturday Hired Gunn will perform, view the event listing here for the list of musicians featured this season. The concerts are free, bring your chairs and picnics, but blankets are not allowed on the lawn. Later in the evening at 8 PM nearby at Local Press, The Brothers Strong and Justice Ramos will perform. Their summer season list is here.

Live at the Lube in Arnold Saturday is VC3 Band at 7 PM. Their list of scheduled performers is here.

Chicken Ranch Casino and Resort is hosting the Day n’ Night Summer Series with DJ Music every Saturday through August.

Black Oak Casino Resort has a Tribute to Travis Tritt featuring Left of Centre on Friday and DJ Jordan Saturday. Both shows start at 8 PM.

Saturday at 7:30 PM the live music at the Sonora Taproom will be George Croft, as detailed here. Bistro Food and Coffee Saturday Summer Concert will be Donny & The Wayrads from 6-8PM, the Summer Concert schedule is here. Camp Connell will host Grover Anderson and the Lamplioers Saturday at 6 PM the Beer Garden Season line-up is here. Saturday Dead Step is playing at Brice Station, the Summer Concert Series is here. Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp will have a Matt Axton & Badmoon concert with tickets $10 to $15 on Friday at 6 PM. Sunday at Hotel Ledger in Mokelumne Hill Ronnie Lopez will perform. The Summer Season Concert list is here.

Murphys Creek Theatre is performing Henry V and a blog about the experience is here. The play runs through July 5 as detailed here.

Fourth Wall Entertainment is preforming “The Cliffnotes of Insanity” Missie Crisp directs the comedy, also known as “The Princess Bride in 30-minutes” in San Andreas through June 28.

Sierra Reparatory Theater is performing “Don’t Touch That Dial!” a musical comedy with TV theme songs and mayhem at the Fallon House location in Columbia through July 19.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Emberz. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, Riverbank and Pinecrest. All passes are open with highway traffic notices posted here.