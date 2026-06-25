Hundreds Of Millions For Cannabis Health And Safety

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom praises state grants totaling hundreds of millions of dollars for cannabis health and safety that will impact the Mother Lode, as Sonora and Calaveras County will get funding to combat the impacts of legalizing marijuana.

The state has given $227 million in Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant Program funds to assist communities in improving public safety, combating illegal cannabis activity, supporting juvenile prevention and intervention programs, protecting public health, and addressing environmental damages connected with illegal cannabis operations. Getting nearly a million dollars each is the Sonora Police Department and the Calaveras County Public Health Department. State officials provided this breakdown and project synopsis:

City of Sonora/Police Department $999,959:

Project Title: Prop 64 Compliance Grant Funds Requested: The Sonora Police Department (SPD) will implement a comprehensive enforcement and prevention project to reduce illegal cannabis activity and youth access in the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County. The project will establish a dedicated School and Community Resource Officer and deploy a trained cannabis-detection K-9 unit to conduct retail compliance checks, targeted enforcement, and school-based inspections. SPD will collaborate with local schools, public health, and state partners to increase inspections, strengthen retailer compliance, and deliver youth-focused prevention education. By combining enforcement, outreach, and cross-sector collaboration, the project will reduce the availability of illicit cannabis, protect consumers, and strengthen rural community resilience to substance use, improving public health and safety outcomes.

County of Calaveras/Department of Public Health $999,981:

Project Title: Bridging Systems, Strengthening Communities: The Calaveras Cannabis Safety Initiative Grant Funds Requested: $999,981 Summary: Calaveras County proposes a coordinated cannabis safety, health, and prevention initiative to address rising cannabis-related harms, limited cross-departmental coordination, and youth cannabis use rates that exceed state averages. The project includes three integrated components: (1) strengthening consumer safety by establishing a cross-departmental regulatory and compliance workgroup, (2) expanding public health capacity by conducting a cannabis community needs assessment and policy analysis, and (3) reducing youth cannabis use through evidence-based curriculums and providing pro-social involvement opportunities through a youth coalition. These efforts will improve regulatory coordination, strengthen public health systems, and reduce youth cannabis harms across Calaveras County.

Overseen by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), the grants support local governments in protecting communities, sustaining California’s legal cannabis market, and addressing the challenges associated with cannabis legalization.

“The voters created a legal, regulated cannabis market, and we have a responsibility to make sure it works as intended. That means continuing to crack down on illegal cannabis operations that threaten public safety, exploit workers, damage the environment, and undercut legal businesses that follow the rules. This funding gives local communities the resources they need to strengthen enforcement, prevent youth access, improve public health outcomes, and make neighborhoods safer,” stated Newsom.

This is the fourth allotment of grant awards, bringing the statewide total to more than $350 million since its passage.

“These grant awards reflect California’s continued commitment to supporting local communities as they address the impacts of cannabis legalization,” said BSCC Board Chair Linda Penner. “Communities are best positioned to identify and address the unique challenges they face, and this funding will help local governments advance strategies that protect residents, strengthen public health, and enhance public safety.”