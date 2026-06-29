Lime Kiln Road Homicide Investigation Ongoing

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a murder that allegedly occurred Sunday evening at a home in the 17900 block of Lime Kiln Road in the Sonora area.

There has been a lot of activity near Lime Kiln Road and Jacobs Road. Community members are asked to avoid the area. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving on Sunday and remains at-large.

The sheriff’s office believes it was an isolated incident between the residents, and there is not an indication that there is a general threat to the community.

No additional information is immediately available.